MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Kids around North Dakota have one month to tell Santa what they want.

And there are a few places where you can drop off your letters bound for the North Pole.

Minot Park District has two mailboxes set up, one next to the Christmas Tree and the other at the Scandinavian Heritage Park.

Parents and kids are invited to drop off their letters there, you don’t need a stamp.

Parks leaders say Santa is coming back to town to pick them up on December 12.

That gives him and the elves just under two weeks to read them over and build the toys and gifts by Christmas Eve.

“We love just the community impact that something so simple can do. People will share it on social media, their kids getting the letters back and putting the letter in the mailboxes and it’s just all those warm fuzzy holiday feelings, it’s fun to do,” said Minot Park District Multi-Media Coordinator, Madeline Knutson.

When sending the letter to Santa don’t forget to include your full name and address so that he knows exactly who the letter needs to be returned to.