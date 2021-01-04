Minot junk removal business hauls away the holidays

A Minot junk removal business helped folks haul away the holidays this afternoon.

Magic City Dumpsters and Junk Removal visited homes to pick up Christmas trees.

The service was free for anyone who was ready to send off their evergreen, and they left a treat bag at the doorstep.

The owner says he hopes to make the service an annual event.

“We’re gonna call this the first annual and we hope to do it just like I said help the community out we — a lot of people don’t have like I said the machines to do it and — we like doing it gives us something to do,” owner Trent Eskelson said.

He says the business visited around 25 homes this afternoon.

