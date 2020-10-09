Coronavirus
Minot Kiwanis Club Pancake Day still a go, with a few adjustments due to COVID-19

The Minot Kiwanis Club is adjusting its big event to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

This Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Auditorium, the service club will host its 61st Pancake Day.

Organizers say this is their biggest fundraiser helping them achieve their ultimate purpose, which is funding youth-guided projects around the community.

KX News spoke with one of the organizers who says the event was almost canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, but thanks to a few adjustments, it will still go on.

“This year we’ve decided to incorporate a drive-up service. That will be on the north parking lot of the auditorium and we’ll have signs and arrows directing traffic,” Tarryll Shomento said.

Shomento says they’re requesting that folks wear a mask until you’re seated at a table.

