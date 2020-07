North Dakota’s last Kmart is closing its doors after nearly four decades.

A Kmart employee tells us the store’s last day is this Sunday, July 19th.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and 12-6 on Sunday.

We reported in November the property was put up for lease by SRS Real Estate Partners.

Kmart is located on 20th Avenue Southeast in Minot.