Minot Kmart up for lease

MINOT — The Kmart in Minot is up for lease.

The property was put up for lease by SRS Real Estate Partners with the ability to subdivide into three stores under one building, with Kmart expected to occupy one-half of the 108,110 square foot building.

Because the Fargo Kmart will close by the end of 2019, this will leave only two Kmart’s left in the state: in Minot and Bismarck.

This news comes after a long line of Kmart and Sears closures across the country.

Kmart is located at 1 20th Ave SE, Minot, ND 58701.

