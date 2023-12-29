MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A hero can be found anywhere, sometimes they wear a uniform, and other times, they are simply your coworker.

In our neck of the woods, one scary situation ended with one life saved, thanks to one brave crew.

Mike Wald was the last guy at the landfill, and as he drove down the hill, he started swerving on the road.

Robbie Boucher and Dwayne Akin were in the breakroom waiting for everyone to finish their jobs.

That’s when they heard the emergency on the radio. They immediately grabbed the defibrillator and went to the scene.

“I checked for his vital signs. There were no vital signs at all so I commenced CPR. I gave him three breaths then commenced chest compressions while the other guys were getting the defibrillator ready and once the defibrillator was hooked up we shocked him and he came back alive,” said Robbie Boucher, a heavy equipment operator at the Minot City Landfill.

Wald suffered a heart attack, and the crew at the landfill acted fast to save his life until the ambulance arrived.

Akin shares with KX News how he felt during the whole event.

“Saving the guy’s life was the first time I have ever been involved in that. You know I have given CPR and hit the button on the AED. It made me feel, it was sombering, knowing that he was close to dying and knowing that when the ambulance got here, we heard that he survived. It was very joyful but during the whole thing, it was very sombering,” said Dwayne Akin, a line equipment operator at the Minot City Landfill.

It was a scary situation, but the adrenaline rush and teamwork came together to save his life.

“Everything was in fluid motion. There was not one person that took over, it was just like cogs in a machine, it was just fluid, just moving. Like everybody knew what they were doing and we got it done,” said Akin.

The crew involved with saving Wald’s life was recognized by the city’s employee recognition committee honoring what they did that day.

Boucher explained what it meant to him.

“I think the best thing that ever was when him and his wife and his son came and came here and showed us his appreciation for saving his life. I think that was the best thing being able to hug him and you know say hey he is doing good,” said Boucher.

Boucher says just the thought that Wald is still alive, brings joy to his heart.

The crew did what they had to do to save his life until the ambulance arrived on scene.

So far, Wald is improving and feeling a lot better.