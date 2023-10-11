MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Starting Monday, October 16, the City of Minot landfill will start its winter hours.

According to a news release, the landfill will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The landfill is located at 4450 37th Avenue SW.

The drop-off site for household hazardous waste will remain open during winter hours. However, residents who bring items to dispose of should stop at the scale house directly inside the gate, and employees will direct them to the correct location.

“Our household hazardous waste drop-off site is part of our new recycling facility, so that allows us to keep it open all year,” said Sanitation Superintendent Josh Kraft. “Now you don’t have to wait until our spring and fall household hazardous waste collection events to dispose of old paint, stains, pesticides, and other items. You can drop them off with us year-round.”