MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot Women Connect and Minot Area Chamber EDC are bringing a new half-day event to Minot to focus on public leadership development.

According to a news release, the event is presented by Hess, and hosted at Minot State University on October 3 from 12-5 p.m., and will also be in collaboration with the Women’s Public Leadership Network (WPLN).

According to their website, “WPLN educates, organizes, and inspires women to seek public officer and become effective leaders.”

The symposium will have statewide and federal officials who represent women in public leadership at different levels in North Dakota.

When you get involved, it can be a balancing act between knowing the priorities and finding a service niche.

“With public service, sometimes getting involved is simply knowing where to get started,” said Chair of Minot Women Connect Committee Rianne Kuhn. “We have built a robust agenda with our partners at the Minot Chamber EDC to create an event that features strong female voices who are creating huge impact on the state we live in.”

Obstacles women can overcome in professional development include skills, making connections, and finding their voice.

“At the Minot Chamber EDC, we strive to promote leadership growth,” said President of the Chamber, Brekka Kramer. “This signature event will be engaging, powerful, and promote involvement within our communities, and hopefully provide insight to the opportunities women have to create a large impact on many levels.”

Women will hear from high-ranking government officials, state-wide leadership, and strong female voices on how they navigated careers to become leaders in their industries and the state.

The WPLN will lead a discussion on developing ‘our why’ and providing applications on how to use it to get started at a leadership level.

There will also be a presentation on the next steps and a chance for networking to develop new relationships.

All Minot Women Connect events are open to men and women.

Registration for the Women in Leadership event is open on the Minot Chamber EDC website, space is limited. Lunch with be served during the keynote speaker at noon.