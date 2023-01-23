MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Washing clothes may seem like an average household task, but for one company, it’s a lot more than that.

Kalix offers laundry services to the Trinity healthcare system. And with the changes to come to Trinity, what will happen with Kalix’s operation?

As most drive-by Kalix, that lives in Minot, it may look like a little operation but some don’t know what really happens behind the scenes.

Kalix has been running since 1960 but in recent years, they’ve been serving all Trinity-owned hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes.

With Trinity expanding and moving to a new location this will provide more space for Kalix to work more efficiently and take the soiled laundry in a timely manner.

Borgi Beeler stated “Trinity has been conducting regular transition meetings with our staff and our vendors for over a year now and Kalix has been a regular part of those meetings to discuss the logistics that will change with the new location.”

When visiting the doctors, we never really notice how much linin is needed in order to provide adequate care to the public.

Reporter McKayla Lehr spoke with Bradley Wilhelm, an employee that has worked on both sides and hopes to see a seamless transition to the new hospital, especially after 2020.

“The insurance just flopped and we had to interview for our own positions but it was the next day there was no shutdown at all it was just a complete goal,” said Bradley Wilhelm.

And they’re even looking to hire people in all positions. They say it’s a chance to make a difference in the community and impact more lives in the Minot area.

Beeler says it’s more than just a job and that they are a community, and that’s what they think of when they hire. Old, young, and those with disabilities, say everyone is welcome.

“People with disabilities are the same as anyone else. We all need something to do during the day, we all need employment, we all need income and one of the things that Kalix does is offer employment opportunities to people with disabilities and support them on the job” Beeler stated.

As Kalix continues to grow they are Seeing low turnover rates and long-standing employees, it has helped build a bond that makes them feel like family

Kalix is a registered non-profit organization, which provides individualized residential and vocational services to people with disabilities.

Their mission is to support the privacy, dignity, and purpose for all people.

For more information on how to apply and be a part of their growing family apply at their Kalix website.