MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — City of Minot officials are in the information-gathering process after discovering alleged internal financial challenges at Project BEE.

According to a news release, the National Disaster Resilience program allocated federal funds for projects, including the Broadway Circle project under the direction of Project BEE.

Even though there was no local investment, the distribution of federal funds started a partnership in 2021 with the City of Minot and Projet BEE.

City leadership is cooperating with state and information-collection agencies.

“We have a responsibility to the community and the federal government to be sure the federal funds from the NRD program for Broadway Circle are being used appropriately,” said Harold Stewart, the city manager. “We are in the process of gathering information and facts to verify that the funding was properly used.”

City officials are working with government agencies to be sure the vulnerable populations continue to get services in the area.