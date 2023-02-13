MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Education leaders are finding ways to close the workforce shortage issues that may arise in the future.

And now, a new career and technical education center have officially broken ground to help close this gap.

Minot State University and the Dakota College at Bottineau have teamed up to provide hands-on education for dental hygiene and assisting.

What used to be Trinity Health’s Human Resource offices will now be transformed into classrooms and fully equipped dental rooms.

This is only the second college in North Dakota that provides these programs, and leaders hope this will not only fill a workforce shortage gap in the dental industry but also bring more people to the Magic City as well.

“A lot of times — especially with there only being one other school in North Dakota for the dental programs — that’s where the students go,” explained the DCB’s Minot Program Director, Maggie Backen. “Chances are if they go to school on the east side of the state, that’s where they’re going to stay. So hopefully, by creating something here, it creates opportunities for the students to come and stay here, develop residency, and create their families — and a community that keeps on growing and growing.”

The dental assisting program is a three-semester course, and the dental hygiene program is a three-year course. The career center will start classes in the fall of 2024.