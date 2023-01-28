MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The city of Minot offered an opportunity for its constituents to have their voices heard, as well as be informed as to what is going on in the legislature.

House and Senate legislators, along with the city of Minot, met at the state fairgrounds on Saturday, January 28, to discuss bills that will be introduced to the legislature in Bismarck. These Legislative forums allow residents of Minot to ask questions and be informed about bills that will be brought to the legislature.

“There were many questions about topics that are pretty common these days. Workforce development is a big issue in this state, and certainly, childcare comes into that topic. There was quite a myriad of questions which says these people are informed and their interests,” said State Senator Randy Burckhard.

State Senator Burckhard says there will be close to 1,000 bills filed, all of which will be addressed within an 80-day legislature period.

He also says, right now in Minot, one of the most important things to focus on is the flood mitigation and the northwest area water supply project.

“We’re going to bring Missouri River Water to Minot, and that is very close to happening. The NAWS project is worth about 35 million and the flood mitigation project is worth about 76, 78 million. Those are topics that most people in Minot are very concerned about,” added Senator Burckhard.

Minot residents say it is important to attend forums like this because legislators can then accurately represent their district.

“I believe our legislators actually really appreciate it because they can then turn to their colleges and say,’ I’m getting pushback from you and these lobbyists, they want me to vote for this bill, but I have citizens in my district who say no for these reasons and I need to represent’,” stated Minot resident Wendi Baggaley.

The next legislative forum for the Minot area is slated for February 4 at the North Dakota State Fair Center in the Norsk Room.

For more information on bills and legislative forums please visit the North Dakota Legislative Branch website.