Minot LGBTQ Advocacy group on SCOTUS ruling: “We may have won the battle, but not the war.”

North Dakotans cannot be fired because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. That’s the result of a 6-to-3 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court today.

The court says that civil rights law from the 1960’s protects gay, lesbian, and transgender workers.

The issue has come before North Dakota’s state legislature several times in the last decade.

A proposal to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination was most recently voted down in 2019.

A member of Magic City Equality, a non-profit advocacy group in Minot, says the federal ruling is a big step for LGBTQ people in North Dakota, but there’s more to be done.

“It took a lot of — alot of time alot of sweat and tears alot of push-back but we’re here and we’re not going anywhere — So with this win it just shows that change is needed and North Dakota can follow up suit and progress with us,” Magic City Equality Treasurer Jorden Laducer said.

