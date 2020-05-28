Minot librarian recognized for staying connected during COVID-19

Community organizations have been doing their part to stay connected to people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One staff member at the Minot Public Library was recently recognized by SRT Communications for her efforts.

Randi Monley, the children’s librarian, has been keeping kids entertained at home through virtual storytimes and other activities.

Monley says she’s glad to be making people happy during this time.

“I have a friend in Louisiana and her kid watches it and she sent me a little thank you on a video and it just — it means so much that people care and that I am helping them in some small way,” Monley said.

Minot Public library is offering virtual games nights along the daily live storytimes.

