Minot library adds new assistive technology computer system for visually impaired

The Minot Public Library is making it a little easier for people living with impairments and disabilities to use its computer system.

Earlier this week, the library added a new assistive technology computer system geared toward those who are visually impaired.

This includes a large, bright-lettered keyboard, a large mouse with a trackball and a separate computer mouse that is completely operated by foot.

Before this technology, people who visited the library had to adapt to computers that may not have been suitable for them.

Librarian Pam Carswell says the new technology is easy to use for almost anyone, and is completely free.

“It’s really an honor to be able to help out our community for those who might need to use this technology. Maybe they don’t have it in their home yet or maybe they’re like I don’t need it often so I just want to be able to use it occasionally,” Carswell said.

Carswell says they’ve had one person use it so far.