Around the country, books are frequently banned or challenged in schools, libraries and bookstores.

While the Minot Public Library doesn’t get books challenged often, sometimes it carries books that have been in the past.

Last year, it was announced that six Dr. Suess books would no longer be published because of racist imagery.

The library still has the books, but the director says the books were kept because the library already had them.



“Anytime a book is challenged, if there’s a request for reconsideration, I will read the book myself and then I will research the reviews and kind of make the determination,” said Janet Anderson, the Minot Public Library director. “We haven’t had to remove anything.”

Anderson says the Minot community is understanding about people having the right to read books that they want to read, whether they have been challenged or not.