MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — ‘Oh the places you’ll go!’ is a common cry to encourage people to take up reading — and this is especially true for children’s literature.

As if to drive the point home, one area library has its new children’s section open and ready for families to enjoy and experience.

When it came to expansions, librarians at the Minot Public Library say they focused on children’s early literacy skills. Children learn to read best when they combine talking, reading, and playing — but in previous cases, they focused mostly on the first two parts of this equation while neglecting the third.

“We wanted to make sure we had a dedicated space for little kids to play,” said the Minot Public Library’s Children’s Librarian Randi Monley. “The stage area is so kids can have cooperative play with each other, and give kids of all ages the ability to have a good place to come in.”

In addition to the play area, the library added fresh paint, carpet, and new bookcases. They also set up special reading nooks for kids to sit back and relax in, and while these are not yet complete, the children’s entryway should be finished in a couple of weeks.

“We are also going to be having a grand reopening party on Saturday, January 13th from 1 until 3,” Monley stated. “There’s going to be a ribbon cutting, a dance party, story times, all the good stuff for children of all ages.”

Recent North Dakota state assessment results show 44% of students here in the state were considered proficient in reading, and that Libraries have been proven to help improve reading skills among kids across the board.