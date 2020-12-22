Minot Lions Club delivers meals on wheels this holiday season

‘Tis the season for giving — and the Minot Lions Club decided to give the gift of their time.

The group of 20 volunteers delivered more than 200 meals to area seniors on Monday.

The Minot Lions Club president says they normally help deliver in February when the weather is bad. But with the coronavirus, they wanted to help spread some holiday cheer.

“People can’t travel, they don’t have family coming in, so we’re probably a link, kind of a personal link to the community and we can show them that we really care. That we’re taking time out of our time to deliver something to them, a Christmas present,” said Gene Kaseman.

Kaseman says everyone should try and pay it forward not just during the holiday but whenever they can.