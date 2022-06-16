MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A new way of getting kids to read books has come to Minot — and it includes ice cream.

Sara Medalen is the founder of Hello Sunshine Ice Cream and Books and a teacher at Sunnyside Elementary in Minot. This ice cream truck supplies free ice cream and books to kids 13 and under.

“I thought about the ice cream truck and at Sunnyside, the staff members, we are always trying to get books in kids hands and do whatever we can to get out in our community, to build relationships with families,” said Medalen.

Medalen wants to spread literacy across Minot and she feels that this truck will be a huge contribution.

Being a teacher, Medalen understands that some kids don’t have books in their home and this is her way of helping kids have the opportunity to read outside of the classroom.

“This is just one way of getting books in kids hands, and I also know there is a lot of research, like about reading for just 20 minutes a day and how many positive benefits that has,” said Medalen.

Medalen came up with this idea after her brother died by suicide. That, along with the recent concerns being voiced about mental health issues in our country prompted her to do this in honor of her brother.

“This all came about because, unfortunately of losing my brother and I know that we are doing so much better to talk about mental health and I really think this goes a long way to bringing a smile to peoples faces,” said Medalen.

Medalen added the ice cream and books project will run throughout the summer, and she hopes that others will also work to get books in the hands of all children.

For more information on Sunshine Ice Cream and Books, visit the Hello Sunshine Ice Cream and Books Facebook page.