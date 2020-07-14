Minot man accused of kidnapping woman along Highway 52 and sexually assaulting her at gunpoint

A man from Minot could spend the rest of his life in prison if he’s convicted of kidnapping a woman, forcing himself into her home, and sexually assaulting her at gunpoint.

Court records show 27-year-old Jhalil Kyle Fuquan Means is accused of four felonies: including forcible gross sexual imposition, kidnapping, burglary, and terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

An affidavit filed to North Central District Court says a woman was walking along Highway 52 between Minot and Velva, when a man pulled over and offered to give her a ride.

Officials say he then pointed a gun at her and sexually assaulted her in the back seat of his car. Authorities say he then drove her back to her home, followed her in, and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint again.

Three days later, the victim told a Ward County Sheriff’s deputy about her experience. An investigation led authorities to arrest Jhalil Means for the alleged crimes. He was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

If found guilty of the most serious offense, gross sexual imposition, Means could be sentenced to life in prison.