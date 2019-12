(AP) — A Minot man is accused of punching a nurse while he was hospitalized after a night of drinking.

Alberto Moreno, 36, is charged with Class C felony simple assault for last weekend’s incident.

A police affidavit shows that Moreno was kicked out of a bar and was later found unconscious and taken to a local hospital.

A nurse says she had been talking on a cellphone with Moreno’s brother and when she went to return the phone, Moreno sat up and punched her in the face.