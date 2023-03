WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — On Monday, Scott Ramon Parizek, a 33-year-old, was arrested for Negligent Homicide and False Information to Law Enforcement.

According to a news release, this was the result of a month-long investigation into a motor vehicle crash in North East Ward County on August 8, 2022.

Kyra Derousin, a 28-year-old, was injured in the crash and died on August 19, 2022.

Parizek is being held at the Ward County Detention Center without bond before his initial appearance.