The Minot Police Department is reporting that a 19-year-old Minot man, Joseph Catlin Jr, was arrested Sunday afternoon around 1 p.m., after shooting a Minot woman in the leg.

According to Minot PD, officers were dispatched to a Northwest Minot residence and upon arrival took Catlin Jr into custody.

The Minot woman was found inside the residence and treated on the scene by officers and paramedics. She was transported to Trinity Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Joseph Catlin Jr was placed under arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was transported to Ward County Jail.