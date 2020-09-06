Minot man arrested for armed robbery

A 24-year-old Minot man was arrested in connection with a robbery early Saturday evening.

Around 4:25 p.m., Minot Police responded to an address in SW Minot, where officers met with victims who said they were robbed at gunpoint.

Police say the reporting parties were able to identify a suspect, and after further investigation, Dustin Finley Johnson was placed under arrest for B-Felony Robbery and two C-Felony drug charges, including possession of a methamphetamine 2nd offense and possession of paraphernalia-other than marijuana 2nd offense.

Johnson was transported to the Ward County Jail. Formal charges are pending review by the Ward County State’s Attorney.