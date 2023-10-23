MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 27-year-old Minot man, Brent Curran, was arrested early Sunday morning after he ran a red light at the intersection of 20th Ave NW and N Broadway and caused a three-vehicle crash, seriously injuring one woman while he was drunk.

According to the arresting affidavit, the incident occurred around 6:00 a.m. on October 22 when a Minot Police Officer noticed Curran driving a vehicle without license plates and driving 60 mph on N Broadway (which has a speed limit of 40 mph).

The officer attempted to catch up to Curran to pull him over and saw him run a red light at the intersection of 20th Ave NW and N Broadway and strike a car, which spun out of control and struck another car.

A woman in one of the vehicles was taken to Trinity Hospital via ambulance with serious injuries.

Police spoke with Curran and reportedly detected that he had been drinking. Police then spoke to a passenger in Curran’s car who stated that the two of them had been drinking continuously since 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Curran was then arrested and charged with Criminal Vehicular Injury (Class C Felony) and taken to the Ward County Detention Center where he is currently being held.