Minot man arrested for fatally shooting a woman

A Minot man was arrested yesterday afternoon for fatally shooting a woman.

At around 4:50 p.m. July 11, Minot Police department received a call regarding a female suffering from a gunshot. Upon responding to the call, police learned that the victim died of her injuries.

According to the Minot Police Department, the investigation led them to 41 year old Eric Venn of Minot as a suspect in the murder. The police located him in a vehicle where he attempted to flee. A chase ensued and Venn was eventually apprehended in northeast Minot.

He is being held at the Ward County Jail on charges including murder, tampering with evidence, and fleeing police.

The victim’s name is not released, pending family notification.