Minot man arrested for murder in South Dakota after police receive request for welfare check

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after the Minot Police Department and South Dakota law enforcement responded to a welfare check on Monday.

The MPD said they responded to a call for a welfare check on a female on SE Minot. Information gathered during the investigation led to South Dakota.

South Dakota law enforcement was contacted and responded to a residence near Faith, South Dakota. They located the female, who was deceased.

Twenty-five-year-old Duell Clifton of Minot was arrested and charged with murder and will remain in custody in South Dakota pending an initial appearance and will then be transported back to Ward County.

The identity of the female is being withheld pending notification of family.