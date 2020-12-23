Minot man arrested in connection with the death of a Minot woman

The roommate of a Minot woman who was reported missing Monday and later found dead has been arrested in connection with her death.

According to Minot Police, on December 21, family members and coworkers of Alice Queirolo reported the woman was missing from her Minot residence and did not show up for work.

An investigation lead police to a second location where Queirolo’s body was found.

Based on the investigation, Minot Police located and arrested Queirolo’s roommate Tuesday evening.

He is currently being held in the Ward County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

No additional details have been released this time.

