Minot man being treated out-of-state for injuries sustained in a crash

A 41-year-old Minot man was transported out of state for medical treatment following a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

Around 6:20 p.m., the driver was headed west on E Burdick Expressway when he lost control of his motorcycle, struck the guardrail and was ejected onto the north side of the roadway, according to a press release from Minot Police Captain Justin Sundheim.

The man was initially transported to the Trinity Hospital Emergency Room. He has since been transported out of state for medical treatment.

Minot Police say the investigation into the accident is ongoing.