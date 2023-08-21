MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A man has been arrested in Minot after police say he stole a car, crashed it, and tried running from officers.

Officers with the Minot Police Department say 36-year-old Tony Boose is now in the Ward County Jail after the incident, which began when Boose crashed a stolen Pontiac G-8 in Minot on Sunday.

Police say the car was reported stolen from Westlie’s Tire Center last week.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a friend of the owner of the vehicle recognized the car as it was driving on North Hill, and went to confront the driver.

That’s when police say they tried to pull Boose over, but he took off on North Broadway, reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour.

Police say they found the vehicle crashed at the intersection of 4th Ave. NW and North Broadway — and that Boose then ran before officers caught him and arrested him behind Noodles and Company.

Boose is facing two felony charges — Theft of Property and Fleeing a Peace Officer — as well as three misdemeanors.

His preliminary hearing is set for September 28.