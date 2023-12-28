MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The most popular scripted drama series on Netflix prompted writers and directors to turn it into a reality game show.

Squid Game: The Challenge is now streaming on Netflix, and is described by its contestants as one of the most mentally and physically taxing endeavors of their lives.

But one Minot man was up for the challenge.

Ben George was one of the 456 players vying for a $4.56 million prize in the Netflix original game show Squid Game: The Challenge.

The Minot native says he’s a huge fan of the original drama series, as well as of KX News’, which prompted him to apply as a contestant.

“KX News actually had a story about applying for the show back in August of last year. So, I just went online, applied, and the very next day I got called,” said Ben George, a Minot native and Player 185 in Squid Game: The Challenge.

He says the audition process took months. But he received his final callback and was booked on a flight to London to compete for the largest cash jackpot in reality TV history.

“The show was in London, we filmed in London. It was actually two hours from London at an old military base,” said George.

Contestants were quarantined for six days and then got shipped off to the game site.

He said, “We walk in, our jaws drop, and you’re just like wow, there it is. What you see is the normal reactions of all of us walking in and seeing that they built this huge set we’ve watched on Netflix before, and they recreated it.”

Contestants go straight into the first challenge. Which is arguably the most famous game of the Netflix series: Red Light, Green Light.

In the show, you see the game lasts about five minutes. But in real life, the game lasted 11 hours.

“It was cold there. But being from North Dakota, I’m used to the cold. But people from Florida were struggling with it. It was about 20 degrees when we were playing. It was an experience. Probably the toughest game I’ve ever played in my life,” explained George.

He says it was a physically taxing game of course, but there was a lot of strategy involved too.

“Beforehand there was a bunch of us trying to figure out how to play the game or which way to move,” said George. “The first round I got caught in an awkward position and held it for a while. The next round I did the same thing and I was like okay. So, then I put my hands in my pockets and just shuffled your feet. That was pretty much the easiest way to move.”

Even though George was eliminated in the first round, he played Red Light, Green Light for nine straight hours.

He says the game was fun and a dream come true. But the best part was the people he got to meet.

“The friends that I made there, I talk to these people every day. Right before I even came in here, I was talking to a couple of them. We all meet up once in a while. They have special meetings for everyone and people fly everywhere to see each other,” George said.

Squid Game: The Challenge season two is in the works right now and applications to compete in the show are open.

George says he’s definitely applying for redemption for season two, and he encourages anyone who is thinking about it, to do the same