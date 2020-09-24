Minot man found guilty of assaulting deputy, resisting arrest

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot man has been found guilty of assaulting a Ward County sheriff’s deputy while resisting arrest during a traffic stop.

A jury handed down the verdict Wednesday, finding Joshua Lochthowe guilty of felony assault.

He was acquitted of driving while intoxicated.

According to court documents, the 27-year-old Lochthowe was stopped by Deputy Joseph Jackson last December, assaulted the officer while resisting arrest, then fled in his pickup truck.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4 before Judge Gary Lee.