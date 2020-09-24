Minot man found guilty of assaulting deputy, resisting arrest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot man has been found guilty of assaulting a Ward County sheriff’s deputy while resisting arrest during a traffic stop.

A jury handed down the verdict Wednesday, finding Joshua Lochthowe guilty of felony assault.

He was acquitted of driving while intoxicated.

According to court documents, the 27-year-old Lochthowe was stopped by Deputy Joseph Jackson last December, assaulted the officer while resisting arrest, then fled in his pickup truck.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4 before Judge Gary Lee.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday's Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/24

Thursday's Forecast: warm & breezy

Yoga Therapy

NDC SEPT 24

TGU Football

Dickinson Football

Hidden History: a lesser-known political party once had a foothold in North Dakota

COVID-19 and Socializing

Williston Family Speaks Out

Election Dates

Switching to In Person

Century Girl's Golf

Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/23

Shelley Lenz

Cramer Weighs in

Changes proposed to critical habitat rule

ND Teacher of the Year

Nursing Homes Plea

Bismarck man opens up about the 'stigma' of pumpkin spice

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss