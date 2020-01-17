Minot Man Guilty to being Accomplice to Murder

A Minot man turns a plea deal with the Ward County State’s Attorney office.

Marcus Lee who was originally charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder Tuesday, January 14th pled guilty in court Friday morning, to a lesser charge. His original Conspiracy charge was a AA Felony with a maximum life in prison sentence. His new Accomplice charge is an A Felony.

The State’s Attorney is asking for a 20-year sentence, with at least 85% served. Lee has not been sentenced at this time, and a future sentencing date has not been set.

Marcus Lee is accused of participating in the Sunday morning shooting death of Dominick Stephens in Minot.

Stephens was killed during what police have said was a vehicle chase with multiple gunshots fired. The shooting took place in the area of Terrace Drive, 13th Street NW, and 11th Ave. NW, before the victim, crashed his vehicle on the campus of Minot State.

Minot Police have not released whether there are any other suspects in the case, and no other arrests have been made as of Friday morning.