Minot man has run-in with TSA agents at airport, not allowed to board flight

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot man was barred from boarding a flight at Minot International Airport this week following a run-in with airport security.

Jeff Hoverson, who is also a state lawmaker, and his wife were planning to travel Monday for their anniversary.

Hoverson says a Transportation Security Administration agent said he was going to give him a pat-down but did not ask permission.

The TSA says in a statement the pat-down was initiated when he set off the alarm in the screening machine. The agency said Hoverson objected during the pat-down and called the police.

Hoverson eventually complied, but the airline then made the decision to not allow him to board his intended flight.