Minot Man Identified, Died Chasing After Dog

AP (ND)– Authorities have identified a man who was chasing a dog on a North Dakota highway and was struck and killed by an SUV.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Ricky Finley Jr., of Minot, died in the accident Thursday morning, on Highway 28, south of Ryder.

The patrol says Finley was in a van stopped on the shoulder of the highway. The people inside the van got out, and after a dog got loose from the vehicle, Finley tried to chase it and was hit by the oncoming SUV.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

The Highway Patrol says it was raining at the time of the crash.