Minot man indicted for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon

Jordan Devon Bailey of Minot was indicted on possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Bailey appeared in Federal Court at an initial appearance and arraignment hearing on March 9. The Grand Jury alleges that on Dec. 31, 2019, North Dakota Probation and Parole conducted a search of Bailey’s residence and garage after receiving information that Bailey was in possession of a firearm. A loaded .40 caliber pistol and a short-barrel shotgun were located in his garage.

Bailey is a convicted felon for the offenses of unlawful possession of a firearm-felon in North Dakota, and burglary and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in Nevada and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms; Ward County Narcotics Task Force; and North Dakota Probation and Parole.