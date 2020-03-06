Minot man indicted for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

A Minot man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of possessing ammunition by a convicted felon.

Noah Jarvis Abraham appeared in federal court in Bismarck Friday for an initial appearance and arraignment hearing.

The indictment alleges that on January 21, 2020, Abraham stole 9mm ammunition from the Scheels Sporting Goods store in Minot.

Abraham is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the Minot Police Department.