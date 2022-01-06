Minot man injured in Christmas Day crash has died

A Minot man injured in a Christmas Day rollover has died.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 23-year-old was driving north on Ward County Highway 15 on Dec. 25, apparently going from Minot to the Burlington area.

Road conditions at the time were slippery due to ice and compacted snow.

Around 2 p.m., after passing 68th Street NW, he lost control of his vehicle, entered a ditch, struck an approach and then flipped upside down.

He was extracted from his vehicle by emergency response crews and transferred to Trinity Hospital.

On Jan. 5, the North Dakota Highway Patrol was told by family members that he died of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

