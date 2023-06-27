MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A 37-year-old Minot man was injured and taken to Trinity Hospital after he struck a Ford Edge with his Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he failed to yield at the intersection of US Highway 2 and 79th Street SE on Sunday, June 25.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle driver was driving northbound on 79th Street around 12:45 p.m. when he did not yield at the intersection of 79th and US Highway 2 and struck a Ford Edge that was heading east on US Highway 2.

The driver (a 16-year-old girl from Surrey) and the passenger (a 15-year-old girl from Surrey) were both wearing seatbelts and did not sustain any injuries.

As for the motorcyclist, he was not wearing his helmet and sustained injuries that required him to be taken by ambulance to Trinity Hospital.

The motorcyclist was cited for failing to yield at the intersection and charges against him are currently pending.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.