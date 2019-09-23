Minot man killed in a crash on a Wyoming highway

A 31-year-old Minot man has died and a second Minot man injured after an accident on a Wyoming highway.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the fatal crash happened on US highway 85 north of Cheyenne after 4:30 am Sunday morning.

The vehicle carrying Christopher Chargois and Brian Poitra went off the road and when the driver corrected the SUV overturned.

Chargois was not wearing a seatbelt according to the HP and died at the scene of the crash.

The passenger, 22-year-old Brian Poitra was also not wearing a seatbelt, he was transported to a hospital, and is being treated for injuries.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible factor according to the Highway Patrol.