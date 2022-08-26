WATFORD CITY (KXNET) — A Minot man was killed early Friday morning in a one-vehicle rollover near Watford City.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 24-year-old was traveling west on 28th Street Northwest in rural McKenzie County around 6:00 a.m. when the driver apparently failed to negotiate a left curve and drove off the roadway.

The vehicle overturned, struck a fence and landed upright in the ditch.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakorta Highway Patrol.