A Minot man was killed Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Kenmare.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Tommy Tanberg, 67, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 52 around 4:50 p.m., November 5, when his vehicle apparently drifted into the southbound lane, back into the northbound lane and then into the ditch, where it overturned.

Tanberg was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.