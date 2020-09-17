Minot man pleads not guilty to May fatal stabbing

In continuing coverage, a 57-year-old man pleaded not guilty to a Class AA felony murder charge for fatally stabbing another man in Minot back in May.

Milo Whitetail is claiming self-defense in the death of Eric Patterson. According to the lead investigator who testified at Thursday’s hearing, Whitetail stabbed Patterson 20 times in the head, neck, chest and side.

“John Doe had placed his hands on Mr. Whitetail’s throat. Mr. Whitetail stated that he was able to breathe but he just didn’t like somebody touching him. At this point, they then toppled over the bed and landed on the ground. Mr. Whitetail indicated that he had got John Doe’s hands off of him and then he recalled having a knife on the bedstand and began stabbing John Doe,” said Stephanie Lentz, detective with the Minot Police Department.

Whitetail’s next court date is Nov. 30.

