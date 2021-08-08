Minot man sentenced for fatal drunken motorcycle crash

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot man has been sentenced to six years in prison and three years of probation for crashing his motorcycle while drunk, killing a passenger.

Prosecutors say Harry Hughes’ blood alcohol content was 0.13% when he crashed the bike into a lighted railroad crossing arm that was in the downward position last April, killing 42-year-old Daylene Gladue.

The 43-year-old Hughes earlier pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

According to statements made in court at Friday’s sentencing hearing, Hughes and Gladue had gone out drinking together that night prior to the accident.

Neither was wearing a helmet and both struck their heads on the crossing arm.