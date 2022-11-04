MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 43-year-old Minot man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for intent to deliver more than 900 fentanyl pills and for child endangerment.

Rafelle Edelle-Deleroi Harris is charged with a class A felony, intent to deliver fentanyl, and two class C felonies for exposure to illegal drugs to a one and two-year-old.

The state agreed to dismiss two class B felonies, intent to deliver heroin and cocaine, in a plea deal.

The state requires that he serve three years, followed by three years of supervised probation, pay $1,600 in court costs, and take a parenting class approved by the Human Service Zone.