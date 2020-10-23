Minot man shares his journey with COVID-19 through video diaries

As the state sees more and more cases of the coronavirus, the likelihood of knowing someone with COVID-19 also increases. But the battle with the coronavirus looks different for everyone.

This is the story of a Minot man’s COVID-19 journey, after he shared it through his own video diary.

A week before Tim Knutson was in the hospital he was on vacation with his family.

He says his daughter felt sick, and then a few days later, he and his wife got sick.

“My wife got better, so we thought, ‘Well, I’ll get better,” Knutson said.

But, he didn’t.

“I’m almost 100 percent I have COVID. I’ve got all the symptoms. It’s been lingering on for like five days now,” Knutson said in one video diary.

He was tested for the virus on Sept. 12 and that’s when the video diaries started.

He was admitted to Trinity Hospital two days later.

“I would wake up about 2:30 in the morning and my medication would kind of wear off and you can’t breathe, you know? And that’s hard. And I’m not a weepy person typically, but it’s a weird thing,” said Knutson.

The 50-year-old, with no underlying health conditions, says he didn’t need a ventilator but did receive supplemental oxygen.

He was also treated with two bags of convalescent plasma, hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir.

Plus, the path to coronavirus recovery was lonely.

“That was it. It was just me, myself and I in my room for 15 days,” Knutson said.

Before his diagnosis, he says he knew the virus was real but he wasn’t so sure if it was as bad as people made it out to be.

He says his first few days in the hospital changed his outlook.

“I was one that would probably make that kind of comment like, ‘Well, the flu has like, you know, worse symptoms or you know has worse, you know, whatever,’ those kinds of smart comments,” said Knutson.

But he’s not making those comments anymore.

“I don’t want anybody to get this,” Knutson said.

He says his gears have switched and he has a message for others who may have questioned the severity of the virus in the same way he once did.

“Don’t put it off too long. If you feel like you are maybe in that place of where you are sick because I waited way too long to get tested,” said Knutson.

Knutson is a realtor and says other real estate agents in the community are helping him out while he continues to recover.

He also wants to clarify that he had a detached retina right after he was released from the hospital from something unrelated and it’s not a result of having the virus.

He says he still has no taste or smell.