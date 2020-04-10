Minot Man Taking ‘Porchtraits’ to Get Money For Medical Masks For Others

We’ve seen people volunteering to help our medical professionals by making homemade masks and other essential items to keep them safe, and one man is using photography to lend a hand.

For a little over a year, Bo Grafsgard has commercially made 3D prints like cookie cutters and keychains, making additional income outside of his normal 9 to 5, but with the COVID-19 pandemic and the high demand for medical PPE like masks and other essentials, he shifted his attention to specifically that.

“I did a few, then interest started generating, and that’s when I decided to stop all my sells, but the filament material used for 3D printing to make the mask isn’t expensive, but it isn’t cheap either,” Owner of CloudN9ne Productions Bo Grafsgard said.

He said stopping his regular sales to begin donating became costly, so he came up with a way to break even — through “Porchtraits.”

“I knew I couldn’t afford to pay for materials out of pocket and instead of asking for money, just straight donations, I thought of something that I could give back to people that are donating, and that’s how I came up with the ‘porchtraits’ idea,” Grafsgard said.

Starting a few days ago Grafsgard has gone around to various homes, keeping his 6-feet distance, taking family and individual pictures for a free-will donation.

All proceeds go toward the material it takes to make medical-grade masks, ear savers and the purchase of another 3D printer to speed his process up.

“I’m not trying to profit off the pandemic, I can’t do that with a clear conscious, but I do need to finance what I’m doing,” he said.

“It’s a great thing, what he’s doing, especially being locked up in the house, not being able to get out, and it’s huge he’s helping with healthcare not having what they need to have, so, both of those things are like a win-win,” client Kim Sills said.

Grafsgard’s wife, Savannah Grafsgard, says this is just a symptom of being “North Dakota Nice.”

“That’s part of the reason why I love living in North Dakota because we’re so hospitable and we come together in crisis,” she said.

To schedule a free appointment for a “Porch-trait”: Click Here or call: 701-500-4705