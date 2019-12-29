Minot Man Unconscious After Snowmobile Crash

A Minot man is in the hospital after a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon.

The 49-year-old man was driving a 2001 Yamaha SRX 700 approximately seven miles north of Minot, just a mile east of Hwy 83, at 2:00 p.m.

He was headed south across a farm field, traveling at about 80 MPH. As the snowmobile approached 86th Avenue NE, it continued up the slope of a snow-covered ditch at a high speed.

The driver jumped off of the vehicle before it went airborne. He was found unconscious in the ditch by others who were riding with him.

The Minot man was taken to Trinity Hospital by Community Ambulance. Ward County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.