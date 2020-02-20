Minot man who embezzled from employer given 6 months

MINOT, N.D — A Minot man has been sentenced to spend six months behind bars for embezzling nearly $100,000 from his employer, a commercial truck dealer.

Ryan Koble pleaded guilty to felony theft and was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison with all but six months suspended. The 40-year-old Koble was a branch manager at Wallwork Truck Center.

Koble told investigators he found a loophole in the inventory system and fabricated invoices and refunds from September 2018 to September 2019. An internal investigation uncovered the scheme.

Koble used the embezzled money to buy a boat, golf clubs and put a down payment on a new truck. Court records show he has paid full restitution.

