MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A new bus terminal may be coming in the next few years for one area city.

In the proposed 2023 Minot budget, there are funds available to build a bus terminal in a portion of the Renaissance parking structure in downtown Minot.

The unmanned facility would include a lounge, restroom, a driver breakroom, and more.

The city says it will cost about $500,000, but they won’t know for sure until they draw up the designs.

“This is going to be funded 80% through federal funds that are routed through the state of North Dakota DOT. We are currently working on getting that grant approved through the state. We are fairly confident that we’re gonna be successful in getting those grant funds. And then the other 20% will come from local money here,” said Brian Horinkam the City of Minot transit superintendent.

The new bus terminal will begin to enter the design drawing phase once both the Department of Transportation grant and the 2023 city budget are approved.